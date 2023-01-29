 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

DeBrosse, Raymond Lloyd, 78. Tulsa

DeBrosse, Raymond Lloyd, 78. Tulsa, Army Veteran. Died January 17. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 4, 10am, at St. Francis Xavier. Interment at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

