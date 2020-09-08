Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

TULSA
Avery, Ruth G., 76, retired computer data entry worker, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Viewing 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Catron, Timothy L., 70, construction laborer, died Friday, Sept. 4. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Collier, Norma J., 78, retired Hillcrest Medical Center mailroom supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
DeBusk, Donna Mae, 75, registered nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Edmiston, Wanda Lee, 96, Edmiston Excavating Service owner, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Johnston, Annie Oakley, 72, retired travel consultant, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Ladusau, Ellie, 73, Bill Knight Auto Group executive assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 6. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Lintell, Deirdre Kathleen, 89, registered nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wallace, Paul C., 89, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREAFuneral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
BixbyCalvert, Donald W., 83, retired basketball coach and physical education teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel; service 10 a.m. Thursday, Riverview Baptist Church; and graveside service 4 p.m. Thursday, Oakdale Cemetery, Mountain View. Bixby Funeral Service.
Orr, Walter, 80, retail manager, died Monday, Sept. 7. Private services. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.Vandever, Bonnie J., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
GlenpoolAkam, Martha, 81, waitress, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Babcock, Noella, 66, caregiver, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
JenksCarrico, Janice, 85, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Joplin, Mo.DuVall, Bobby, 89, Sheffield Steel punch operator, formerly of Sand Springs, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs; and service 2 p.m. Friday, Lawnwood Free Will Baptist Church, Tulsa.
KieferSmith, Richard Clarence, 78, plumbing and heating construction worker and Special Forces Vietnam War veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.
OwassoPruitt, Randy, 49, Pruitt’s Body Shop owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fairview Cemetery. Green Hill.
Zweiacher, Kenneth “Mickey,” 74, welder and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand SpringsHeller, Stephen D., 65, certified financial planner, died Monday, Sept. 7. Celebration of life webcast at 10 a.m. Thursday at moorefuneral.com. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
SapulpaArbenz, John Clarke, 72, retired from the Navy, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Smith.
Henderson, James, 55, American Bacterial Solutions owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
