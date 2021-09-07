Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

TULSA
Barnes, Barney Jr., 78, The Bistros of Tulsa owner and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Sept. 3. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Catterson, Gary L. , 69, electrician and retired Navy veteran, died Sept. 5. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Cox, Charles Edward, 71, Postal Service clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Crosslin, Kenneth Ward, 61, died Friday, Sept. 3. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Davis, Lucille, 94, retired cosmetologist, died Sunday, Sept 5. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Dentis, Audie Lee, 81, retired contractor, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Diamond, Louis H., 92, chemical engineer, died Tuesday, Sept 7. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Gonzalez, Adolfo, 65, assembly worker, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Rosary 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Hughes, Myrtle Alice, 88, Borden’s Cafeteria employee, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Jacobson, Frances H., 87, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee. Fitzgerald Ivy.
McAninch, Richard N., 75, Nameplates Inc. materials specialist, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Stanleys.
Mudd, Joan E., 80, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Plaster, Lowell, 92, retired McDonnell Douglas machinist and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crosstown Church of Christ. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Rice, Margaret “Peggy,” 96, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Robinson, Marjorie, 96, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Sept. 3, in Dallas. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Schouweiler, Mary Margaret, 70, hospital clerical worker, died Friday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Simmons, Anita, 68, Jim Glover Automotive accountant, died Friday, Sept. 3. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid.
Still, Susan E., 70, food service worker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Southwood Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Tipton, Ina, 95, Department of Human Services social worker, died Monday, Sept. 6. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, First Baptist Church, West Plains, Mo. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fields, Tammy Lynn, 59, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Meehan, James “Buck,” 81, retired Hilltop Sod Farm owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Brown.
Glenpool
Pettit, Kenneth, 72, retired truck driver, died Thursday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Hominy
Clewien, Dianne, 68, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God, Cleveland.
Jenks
Anderson, James Todd, 52, account manager, died Saturday, Sept. 4. No services planned. Hargrove-Marker.
Skiatook
Emery, Fredrick, 68, jack of all trades and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rest Haven Cemetery, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
Harris, Mel Martin, 56, American Airlines material logistics specialist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
