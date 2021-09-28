Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Lisa, 64, retail sales clerk, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Jairamani, Gagan Tanumal, 80, vice president of purchasing for Advance Research Chemicals, Inc., died Saturday, Sept. 25. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Johnson, Donna (Rainwater), 63, home health care nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Lane, Catherine, 105, Oklahoma State Highway Department secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.
Lummus, Sherman, 76, retired Army and Army Reserve veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Martin, Gary, 79, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roley, James, 62, laborer and steel industry worker, died Friday, Sept. 24. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Legacy Chapel Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Burial, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Dillon.
Ryan, Rose Lee, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Tulsa, Graveside Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Ada.
Smith, Pat, 82. retired registered nurse for Saint Francis Hospital and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Private family service. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Smith, Sr., Clyde, 100, Southern Hills Country Club waiter captain and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Jack’s Memory.
Zeligson, Joel L., 79, auto parts salesman, died Monday, Sept. 28. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Davis, Sr., Doyal Joe, 84, brick mason and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ.
Ochsner, Dr. Kurt, 60, chiropractor and Ochsner Chiropractic Centre owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Battle Creek Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Davis, George C., 87, retired geological engineer, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chelsea Cemetery. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea.
Porter, Rose Evelyn, 67. Child Care Provider. Died Sunday, September 26, 2021. Private Family Services. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service
Turley, James Michael “Mike,” 82, retired International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers member, reserve Broken Arrow Police Officer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Worley, Verla, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday Braman United Methodist Church, Braman. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Blackburn, Chris, 31, truck driver for Lugreg Trucking, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Haskell
Cameron, Blanche, 95, retired dietician, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Interment, Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker.
Jenks
Hoehn, Walter E., 97, Dolphin Pools owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Allocca, Robert, 65, network specialist engineer for AT&T, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mowery.
