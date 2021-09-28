Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Lisa, 64, retail salesclerk, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Jairamani, Gagan Tanumal, 80, Advance Research Chemicals Inc. vice president of purchasing, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Johnson, Donna (Rainwater), 63, home health care nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Lane, Catherine, 105, former Oklahoma State Highway Department secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Lummus, Sherman, 76, retired Army and Army Reserve sergeant, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Martin, Gary, 79, retired, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roley, James, 62, steel industry worker, died Friday, Sept. 24. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
Ryan, Rose Lee, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Ada.
Smith, Clyde Sr., 100, Southern Hills Country Club waiter captain and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Jack’s.
Smith, Pat, 82, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Wood, Ronald Dale “Ron,” 72, real estate entrepreneur and musician, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Celebration of life 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home Club Room.
Zeligson, Joel L., 79, auto parts salesman, died Monday, Sept. 28. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Davis, Doyal Joe Sr., 84, brick mason and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Downtown Church of Christ.
Ochsner, Kurt, 60, doctor of chiropractic medicine and Ochsner Chiropractic Centre owner, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Battle Creek Church, Broken Arrow Main Campus.
Broken Arrow
Davis, George C., 87, retired geological engineer, died Saturday, Sept. 25. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Chelsea Cemetery. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Johnston, Nadine, 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 25, in Skiatook. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Clearview Baptist Church.
Porter, Rose Evelyn, 67, child care provider, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family services. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Turley, James Michael “Mike,” 82, retired electrician, Broken Arrow reserve police officer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Worley, Verla, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Braman United Methodist Church, Braman. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Blackburn, Chris, 31, Lugreg Trucking truck driver, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Haskell
Cameron, Blanche, 95, retired dietitian, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Dowdy-Marker.
Jenks
Hoehn, Walter E., 97, Dolphin Pools owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Thursday with visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Allocca, Robert, 65, AT&T network specialist engineer, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mowery.
Babcock, Darrell, 76, trucking account executive, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
VanPatten, Connie Jean, 61, Avis Call Center customer service representative, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Mowery.
