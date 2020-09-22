 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Ballard, Janelle F., 77, security guard, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Carrow, Pat, 87, minister, died Monday, Sept. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Life Tabernacle Church.

Cook, Bulah Mae, 81, BlueCross/BlueShield president’s administrative assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

Kent, Mary E., 89, Tulsa Community College librarian, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral. 

Kerns, Daniel, 49, self-employed Tulsa World driver, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Meadors, Hudson Jr., 91, insurance salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crosstown Church of Christ.

Sharman, Katherine “Kate,” 51, died Sunday, Sept. 13 in Alexandria, Virginia. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside.

Wacoche, Isaac Sr., 69, metal work grinder, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Blissit, Gerald, 85, Blissit Manufacturing owner, died Monday, Sept. 21. Visitation noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. 

Furnish, Nancy, 79, assembly line worker, died Monday, Sept. 21. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Skeans, Walt, 91, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Chelsea

McSpadden, Donna, 86, businesswoman, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, Claremore, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Chelsea Cemetery. Chelsea Funeral Home.

Claremore

Bliss, Marion Dee, 89, carpenter and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Serenity, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Gayle, Stephen, 71, social worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Ringgold, Matt, 70, postmaster and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Dewey

Holden, Alfred Clayton “A.C.,” 85, former Oklahoma House of Representatives member, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Bartlesville. Stumpff, Bartlesville.

Jennings

Kinyon, Anita, 71, U.S. Department of Agriculture Stillwater manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Henson-Graham, Toni C., 71, Hardesty Co. computer programmer and Bauer & Assoc. accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Friendship Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Wilson, Roy Lee Sr., 78, retired Armco-Sheffield Steel steel worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.

Sapulpa

McIntosh, Jack Eugene Jr., 71, insurance supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Smith.

Shinnen, Ronald, 71, retired Tulsa firefighter, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Visitations 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Private graveside service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News