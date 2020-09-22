Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

TULSA
Ballard, Janelle F., 77, security guard, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Carrow, Pat, 87, minister, died Monday, Sept. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Life Tabernacle Church.
Cook, Bulah Mae, 81, BlueCross/BlueShield president’s administrative assistant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Kent, Mary E., 89, Tulsa Community College librarian, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Cathedral.
Kerns, Daniel, 49, self-employed Tulsa World driver, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Meadors, Hudson Jr., 91, insurance salesman, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crosstown Church of Christ.
Sharman, Katherine “Kate,” 51, died Sunday, Sept. 13 in Alexandria, Virginia. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Ninde Brookside.
Wacoche, Isaac Sr., 69, metal work grinder, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blissit, Gerald, 85, Blissit Manufacturing owner, died Monday, Sept. 21. Visitation noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Furnish, Nancy, 79, assembly line worker, died Monday, Sept. 21. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Skeans, Walt, 91, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Chelsea
McSpadden, Donna, 86, businesswoman, died Monday, Sept. 7. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, Claremore, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Chelsea Cemetery. Chelsea Funeral Home.
Claremore
Bliss, Marion Dee, 89, carpenter and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Serenity, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Gayle, Stephen, 71, social worker and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Ringgold, Matt, 70, postmaster and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Dewey
Holden, Alfred Clayton “A.C.,” 85, former Oklahoma House of Representatives member, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Bartlesville. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Jennings
Kinyon, Anita, 71, U.S. Department of Agriculture Stillwater manager, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Henson-Graham, Toni C., 71, Hardesty Co. computer programmer and Bauer & Assoc. accountant, died Sunday, Sept. 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Friendship Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Wilson, Roy Lee Sr., 78, retired Armco-Sheffield Steel steel worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.
Sapulpa
McIntosh, Jack Eugene Jr., 71, insurance supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Smith.
Shinnen, Ronald, 71, retired Tulsa firefighter, died Saturday, Sept. 19. Visitations 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Private graveside service.
