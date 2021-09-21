Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Donna, 67, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Church on the Move, One Eighty Building. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Creamer, Paul John, 63, computer analyst, died Friday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Galloway, Richard David “Rick,” 75, retired truck driver and Air Force technical sergeant, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Graveside service noon Wednesday, Confederate Park Veteran’s Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. Mowery, Owasso.
Hacker, Kenneth, 59, River Spirit Casino security, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Hancock, Monte D., 86, retired Oklahoma National Guard chief master sergeant, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Hathorn, Eddie, 77, retired Army sergeant, died Monday, Sept. 13. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Palmer & Marler Funeral Home, Oilton, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Paul Baptist Church, Meridian.
Hills, Thomas Jr. “Tom,” 80, banking IT specialist, died Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary.
Ingram, Deanna K., 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Jernigan, Dewey, 77, retired barber, died Sept. 20. Private service at a later date. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Lewis, Corinne Walton, 95, psychotherapist, died Friday, Sept. 17. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Little, Betty, 92, wholesale candy supply clerk and bookkeeper, died Monday, Sept. 20. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Millier, Dorris Faye, 88, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Reins, Raymond “Ray,” 82, retired Sapulpa High School teacher and basketball coach, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Watson, Jean, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Houston, Wallace Raymond "Wally," 92, retired American Airlines facility maintenance engineer and U.S. Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, in New Mexico. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4in the RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Broken Arrow
Arnold, Norma, 90, former director of Social Services for Tulsa County, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, The Assembly of Broken Arrow.
Curley, Bill, 86, retired manager of EDP auditing systems engineering at Cities Service Oil Co., died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Mullennax, Mason Ross, 38, information technology, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Church of Saint Benedict. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Payne, Don, 88, retired PSO engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Rosser, Gennis G., 86, Palmer Supply Co. CEO, died Monday, Sept. 20. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Bishop, Harold, 72, American Airlines tool and die machinist, died Sunday, Sept. 19. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Fort Gibson
Weston, Leslie G., 77, mineral economics engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Jennings
Hanlon, Albert, 92, retired Pawnee First National Bank vice president, died Sunday, Sept. 19. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Arthurs, Michael Kevin “Mike,” 64, retired American Airlines A&P mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Pawnee
Mosier, Frances, 94, retired city of Dallas administrative assistant, died Friday, Sept. 17. Viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Chapel.
