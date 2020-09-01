 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Editor's Note

TULSA

Baker, Otis Morrison, 90, machinist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Southwest Baptist Church.

Bury, Linda (Lewis), 77, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Mallory-Martin Funeral Home, Stigler. Cremation Society.

Covey, Jean, 97, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Aug. 24, in Aurora, Ill. Celebration of life pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Davidson, Lisa Kristen, 48, Hurricane Lounge bartender, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Hunter, Marion Jr., 79, laborer, died Monday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Jack’s.

Logue, Kenneth, 92, retired American Airlines mechanic and inspector and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gipson. Bixby Funeral Service.

Mardirosian, Carolyn A., 76, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Eastland Baptist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Noe, Van, 52, Noe Auto sales manager, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Wednesday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Owen, James Travis, 88, aircraft purchasing manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Purdy, Richard “Rick,” 70, chemical engineer, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Whittet, Lewis F. “Pete,” 99, farmer, rancher and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wright, Keith, 85, food service district manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 26. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

McCord, Jerry, 88, Westinghouse elevator mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Church of Christ.

Bixby

Brown, Monte Eugene, 56, truck driver, died Saturday, Aug. 29. Wake 7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Concharty United Methodist Church. Leonard-Marker.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Marie, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home; graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens; and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Burton, Betty, 93, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 31. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Buthod, Daniel Ray, 72, firefighter and Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 31. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.

Majors, Sandra Marie, 74, professor, died Friday, Aug. 28. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Church at BattleCreek. Schaudt’s.

Chickasha

Trompler, Wilma, 98, died Monday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Claremore

Crawford, Mitchell, 66, educator and coach, died Aug. 27. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Glenpool

Herrera, Candy, 50, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Happy Acres Cowboy Church. Schaudt’s.

Jenks

Sleeger, Jodi, 54, trial secretary, died Monday, Aug. 31. Private services. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Mounds

Shanks, Bill O., 81, retired IMCO maintenance supervisor and Central Machine and Metals owner, died Monday, Aug. 31. Viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Glenpool. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

