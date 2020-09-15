 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Editor's Note

TULSA

Allman, Jean, 87, bank teller, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Brown, Stevan Ned, 74, irrigation installer and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Daley, Marcella, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

Palmer, Gary, 78, Palmer Security Investigations owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept 12. Visitation 5-8 Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at AdamsCrest Funeral Home; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Pollard, Ora Lee, 80, substitute teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.

Reid, Katherine M., 81, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Sellars, Margie, 78, business administrator, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Keeling, Benny L. “Ben,” 70, Broken Arrow Public Schools director of maintenance and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Merideth, Larry, 71, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Scott, Tommy Joe, 79, Revival Outreach Ministry minister and founder, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova.

Checotah

McCullough, Earl, 93, city of Tulsa sanitation worker and World War II Army veteran, died Sept. 10. Services were held Tuesday. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Coweta

Watson, Nelda Mae, 80, retired licensed practical nurse, died Friday, Sept. 11, in Tulsa. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home; visitation 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Grace Assembly of God, Tulsa.

Gore

Frusher, Robert Eugene “Gene,” 94, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, dive shop owner and World War II Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Green Country Funeral Home, Tahlequah.

Owasso

Dixon, Yvonne Dixon “Tootie,” 85, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Skiatook

Sturdy, Minnie, 90, Medco Products assembly technician, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.

Vinita

Casey, Kenneth Ray, 61, truck driver, died Monday, Sept. 14. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

