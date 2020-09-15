Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

TULSA
Allman, Jean, 87, bank teller, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Brown, Stevan Ned, 74, irrigation installer and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Daley, Marcella, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Palmer, Gary, 78, Palmer Security Investigations owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Sept 12. Visitation 5-8 Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at AdamsCrest Funeral Home; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Pollard, Ora Lee, 80, substitute teacher, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
Reid, Katherine M., 81, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sellars, Margie, 78, business administrator, died Tuesday, Sept. 8. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Keeling, Benny L. “Ben,” 70, Broken Arrow Public Schools director of maintenance and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Merideth, Larry, 71, minister, died Tuesday, Sept. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Scott, Tommy Joe, 79, Revival Outreach Ministry minister and founder, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova.
Checotah
McCullough, Earl, 93, city of Tulsa sanitation worker and World War II Army veteran, died Sept. 10. Services were held Tuesday. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Coweta
Watson, Nelda Mae, 80, retired licensed practical nurse, died Friday, Sept. 11, in Tulsa. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home; visitation 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Grace Assembly of God, Tulsa.
Gore
Frusher, Robert Eugene “Gene,” 94, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, dive shop owner and World War II Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Green Country Funeral Home, Tahlequah.
Owasso
Dixon, Yvonne Dixon “Tootie,” 85, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Skiatook
Sturdy, Minnie, 90, Medco Products assembly technician, died Saturday, Sept. 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
Vinita
Casey, Kenneth Ray, 61, truck driver, died Monday, Sept. 14. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.
