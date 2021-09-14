 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
TULSA

Bernstein, Martin, 60, Bristow elementary school teacher, died Monday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Driscoll, Cricket, 56, housewife, died Friday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Hammock, Mary Heelan “Dennis,” 93, retired attendance clerk for TCC Lemley Campus, died Friday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Hays, Lori, 56, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Hicks, Max Troy, 63, paint and body technician, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Hooper, Robert Denman, 65, student, died Friday, Sept. 3. Graveside memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

Mills, Carol, 79, industrial bookkeeper, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Friday, both at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

Paul, Robert Earl, 84, business communications with telephone company and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Sadler, Peggy A., 87, Jim Sadler Guide One Insurance Agency Owasso office manager, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Walla, Barbara Ellen, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Stanleys.

Wyatt, Rhonda Lynn, 60, Eagle Road Oil Co. accountant, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Fenderson, Eldon H. Jr., 73, Builders Unlimited project manager estimator and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Brown, Coweta.

Picking, Joan, 60, teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Stevens, Sylvia, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Thompson, Jolene, 56, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service, 10 a.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Graveside service noon Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Mannford

Comer, Mary, 73, retired American Airlines payroll employee, died Monday, Sept. 13. Private service. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Jones, Iria Lee, 83, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone operator, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Simeroth, Jerry Dale, 68, Time Mark Corporation business development and applications specialist, and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Prue

Horton, Dariel, 25, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitation 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, Hominy.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

