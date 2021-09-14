Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

TULSA
Bernstein, Martin, 60, Bristow elementary school teacher, died Monday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Driscoll, Cricket, 56, housewife, died Friday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Hammock, Mary Heelan “Dennis,” 93, retired attendance clerk for TCC Lemley Campus, died Friday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Hays, Lori, 56, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Hicks, Max Troy, 63, paint and body technician, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Hooper, Robert Denman, 65, student, died Friday, Sept. 3. Graveside memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Mills, Carol, 79, industrial bookkeeper, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Friday, both at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Paul, Robert Earl, 84, business communications with telephone company and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Sadler, Peggy A., 87, Jim Sadler Guide One Insurance Agency Owasso office manager, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Walla, Barbara Ellen, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Stanleys.
Wyatt, Rhonda Lynn, 60, Eagle Road Oil Co. accountant, died Monday, Sept. 13. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fenderson, Eldon H. Jr., 73, Builders Unlimited project manager estimator and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Brown, Coweta.
Picking, Joan, 60, teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Stevens, Sylvia, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Collinsville
Thompson, Jolene, 56, registered nurse, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service, 10 a.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Graveside service noon Monday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Mannford
Comer, Mary, 73, retired American Airlines payroll employee, died Monday, Sept. 13. Private service. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Jones, Iria Lee, 83, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone operator, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Simeroth, Jerry Dale, 68, Time Mark Corporation business development and applications specialist, and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Prue
Horton, Dariel, 25, died Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitation 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, Hominy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.