Deaths published Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021

TULSA
Dean, Joe Patton, 90, lead tax accountant and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Knapp, Walter “Wally,” 89, teacher, coach and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Loney, Kenneth, 71, Postal Service letter carrier and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
McEntire, Carl, 54, Webco Industries inside salesman, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
McGee, Noal, 83, chemical engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
McLemore, Naoma, 93, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Minick, Larry Joe, 74, car builder, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Mudd, Joan E., 80, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Murray, Brian, 72, certified signing agent and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Weaver, Tommie Faye, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Services pending. AdamsCrest.
West, Alexander “Alex,” 21, student and Bricktown Brewery waiter, died Wednesday, Aug. 18. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brooks, Jack, 84, GTE engineer, died Tuesday, Aug. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services can be viewed at 10 a.m. Thursday at hayhurstfuneralhome.com.
Cook, Betty Sue, 87, retired McDonnell Douglas executive secretary, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Friday, St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.
Hayden, Ben, 70, AH Robbins pharmaceutical representative, died Friday, Aug. 27. Memorial reception 6-8 p.m. Thursday, First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Hayhurst.
Lollis, William J., 87, engineer, died Tuesday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Smith, Barbara A., 79, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Williams, Leroy, 89, construction worker and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Services pending in Nevada. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
McKeel, Winifred, 107, died Wednesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery.
Pickens, Rebecca, 65, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Baptist Church, Terlton.
Coweta
Ward, Wanda Lea, 88, retired business owner, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery.
Owasso
Bible, Terry Ann, 73, Southwestern Bell administrator, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Cook, Hazel Fry, 96, Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office employee, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Christ's Church.
Light, Ira “Al” Jr., 89, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
