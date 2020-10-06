Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

TULSA
Bartleson, Elinor E., 86, Petrolite Corp. executive secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and cryptside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.
Bennett, Harel, 93, former Builders Service Co. owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Oct. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Biggs, William Estle, 74, teacher and coach, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Brown, Rebecca Ann, 64, Mid Continent Insurance systems analyst, died Wednesday, Sept. 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Cain, Carol “Cassey,” 55, Airgas accountant, died Monday, Oct. 5. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jones, Mary Magdalene, 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Andrew Baptist Church.
Lovelace, Ruby, 79, electronics assembler, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mobley, Donna, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Schaeffer, Mary Jean, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Simpson, Mary Lou, 92, retired inventory controller, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Musgrove, Johnny, 80, Postal Service manager, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Family Fellowship Church.
Broken Arrow
Bell, Billy Joe, 91, American Airlines employee and veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Leimbach, Dora Loretta, 97, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Lowther, Crystal L., 73, school secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Christview Christian Church, Tulsa.
Mitchell, Shirley Jean, 84, died Sunday, Oct. 4. Viewing 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Perry, Jill, 44, Department of Human Services supervisor and Sand Springs Public Schools employee, died Friday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Rodrigues, Virginia Rhuenae, 100, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Schappell, Ron D., 81, salesman and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Oct. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Ragle, Geraldine, 88, Olive Public Schools secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Collinsville
Sink, John, 85, firefighter and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Jenks
Stanfield, Michael, 69, real estate agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mannford
Kuykendall, Elma (Pat), 87, oil and gas secretary, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Pawhuska
Porter, Hooley, 89, Army and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 2. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Lynn Baptist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Schmidt, Carolyn, 77, seamstress, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Smith.
