Deaths published Wednesday, Oct.. 6, 2021

TULSA
Conley, Stephen, 45, chemist, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Harrison, Nancy Marie, 87, detective, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wagner, Teresa Elaine, 71, food service worker, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Collier, Randall, 74, retired electrician and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Spratt, Lois, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa.
Stice, Bob L., 91, McDonnell Douglas manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Daniel, Jack F., 86, retired Champion Box Co. scheduler and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Boyce, Orran Edison, 55, Flight Safety International fabricator, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.