Deaths published Wednesday, Oct.. 6, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, Oct.. 6, 2021

TULSA

Conley, Stephen, 45, chemist, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Harrison, Nancy Marie, 87, detective, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Wagner, Teresa Elaine, 71, food service worker, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Collier, Randall, 74, retired electrician and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Spratt, Lois, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa.

Stice, Bob L., 91, McDonnell Douglas manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Daniel, Jack F., 86, retired Champion Box Co. scheduler and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Boyce, Orran Edison, 55, Flight Safety International fabricator, died Monday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

