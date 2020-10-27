Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

TULSA
Frieden, Blayne Robert, 58, entrepreneur, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Post Oak Lodge. Ninde Brookside.
McKee, Melvin L. “Mel,” 95, retired Phillips 66 executive and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
McNew, Jayne White, 88, bookkeeper, died Monday, Oct. 26. Visitation 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.
Petty, George H., 87, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Petty, Nancy Jane, 83, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Rongey, Earl, 75, beauty salon owner and Earl Rongey Singers leader, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Shoemake, Barbara T., 96, chief radiation dosimetrist, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Spellman, Ricky Layne “Rick,” 70, Strat Land Exploration Co. vice president, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
O’Daniel, Margaret Blanch, 65, teacher, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Stevens, Jeff, 58, Land Rover parts manager, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Taylor, Robert “Bob,” 87, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Nelson, Thomas Ike, 97, manufacturing CEO and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Pack, Janice A., 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. No services planned.
Haskell
Osburn, Mary Ellen, 85, retired Muskogee County Commission secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Central Church of Christ. Dowdy-Marker.
Jenks
Straub, Beverly, 80, retired Jenks Public Schools elementary school teacher, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Childs, Don, 78, retired Keystone Equipment parts manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Sand Springs Church of God.
