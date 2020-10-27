 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Frieden, Blayne Robert, 58, entrepreneur, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Post Oak Lodge. Ninde Brookside.

McKee, Melvin L. “Mel,” 95, retired Phillips 66 executive and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

McNew, Jayne White, 88, bookkeeper, died Monday, Oct. 26. Visitation 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.

Petty, George H., 87, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Petty, Nancy Jane, 83, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Rongey, Earl, 75, beauty salon owner and  Earl Rongey Singers leader, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Shoemake, Barbara T., 96, chief radiation dosimetrist, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Spellman, Ricky Layne “Rick,” 70, Strat Land Exploration Co. vice president, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, First Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

O’Daniel, Margaret Blanch, 65, teacher, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Stevens, Jeff, 58, Land Rover parts manager, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Taylor, Robert “Bob,” 87, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Nelson, Thomas Ike, 97, manufacturing CEO and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Pack, Janice A., 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. No services planned.

Haskell

Osburn, Mary Ellen, 85, retired Muskogee County Commission secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Central Church of Christ. Dowdy-Marker.

Jenks

Straub, Beverly, 80, retired Jenks Public Schools elementary school teacher, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Childs, Don, 78, retired Keystone Equipment parts manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Sand Springs Church of God.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News