Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2021
TULSA

Brown, Dan, 63, pool technician, died Monday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Day, Roy Leon, 75, veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Everlasting Life, Broken Arrow.

Pierce, Dick Jr., 83, floor covering installer, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Speir, William “Buddy,” 35, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Tollefsen, Charles David, 66, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hay, John H., 94, flight mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Holland, Wayne M., 89, retired Shell Oil Co. systems analyst, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service under direction of Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

Wood, Wilma, 85, retired Alessco bookkeeper, died Friday, Oct. 22. Memorial service at a later date at First Christian Church. Hayhurst.

Mannford

Brashears, Betty Jo (Boone), 87, retired from Atlas Life, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. No services planned. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

McAlester

Monroe, Wanda “Nadine,” 79, bookkeeper/teacher’s aide, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Hunn & Black Funeral Home, Quinton, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Quinton First Baptist Church. Burial at Bower Cemetery. 

Okmulgee

Stone, Henry, 87, retired Army National Guard, died Friday, Oct. 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First  Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Smith, Chester Len, 88, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

