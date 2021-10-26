Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Dan, 63, pool technician, died Monday, Oct. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Day, Roy Leon, 75, veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of Everlasting Life, Broken Arrow.
Pierce, Dick Jr., 83, floor covering installer, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Speir, William “Buddy,” 35, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Tollefsen, Charles David, 66, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hay, John H., 94, flight mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Holland, Wayne M., 89, retired Shell Oil Co. systems analyst, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service under direction of Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Wood, Wilma, 85, retired Alessco bookkeeper, died Friday, Oct. 22. Memorial service at a later date at First Christian Church. Hayhurst.
Mannford
Brashears, Betty Jo (Boone), 87, retired from Atlas Life, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. No services planned. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
McAlester
Monroe, Wanda “Nadine,” 79, bookkeeper/teacher’s aide, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Hunn & Black Funeral Home, Quinton, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Quinton First Baptist Church. Burial at Bower Cemetery.
Okmulgee
Stone, Henry, 87, retired Army National Guard, died Friday, Oct. 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Smith, Chester Len, 88, retired from Sheffield Steel, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
