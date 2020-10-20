 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

TULSA

Brook, Harry, 96, retired AT&T supervisor, Tulsa Drillers lead usher and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, The Park Church of Christ.

Burnett, Kenneth “Paul” Jr., 47, Believers Church facilities manager, died Monday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Believers Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Caywood, Charles, 82, speech pathologist, died Monday, Oct. 19. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Helling, Kai Larue, 84, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

O’Sullivan, Stephen D. Sr., 85, retired American Airlines vice president, controller of revenue and accounting, and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Sanders, Hester Mae, 82, retired housekeeping supervisor, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Brown, Richard Lee, 77, retired truck driver and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Bixby Cemetery.

Reed, Jacki Renee, 56, dental assistant, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Schmidt, Gerald, 80, Federal Research Lab entomologist, died Thursday, Oct. 15. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Wilkinson, Lori, 61, Wilkinson Manufacturing vice president, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, Pat and Cindy Wilkinson residence. Hayhurst.

Cushing

Greene, Beverly A., 86, registered nurse, died Monday, Oct. 19. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Edwards, Bobby Joe, 58, cable technician, died Monday, Oct. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Pawhuska

Swan, Doyle L., 89, rancher and veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Pawhuska City Cemetery. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.

Sand Springs

Inglett, Jacqueline “Jackie,” 85, clerical-medical worker, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, CrossPoint Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

