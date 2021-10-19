Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

TULSA
Beach, Audrey, 100, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 15. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Carter, DeAngelo Michael, 28, died Friday, Oct. 15. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
McMenis, Amy M., 40, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Snediker, Myrna “JJ,” 81, Western Mining accountant, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
DuFour, Jill P., 74, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 18. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, and memorial Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Clement Catholic Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Engelhardt, Celia, 85, retired Broken Arrow High School teacher, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation noon-1:45 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at First United Methodist Church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Mo.
Hensley, Larry, 63, retired UPS driver, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
McDuffie, Nancy C., 66, Retired Imperial Coffee Co. accountant, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Mozingo, Ivy, 83, Air National Guard budget analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Coffeyville, Kan.
Smith (Stimson), Wilma Louise, 88, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel. Burial at Robbins Cemetery.
Inola
Clark, Christina Lea, 52, home care direct support services, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Owasso
Hampton, JoLynn, 66, Owasso Utica Park Clinic patient service representative, died Monday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Mowery.
Peggs
Anderson, Hoy, 99, dairy farmer, beef producer and World War II Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Four Corners Church of God of Apostolic Faith. Locust Grove Funeral Home.
Porter
Holmes, Pamela Louise “Pam,” 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Sand Springs
Frampton, Alfred III, 86, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
