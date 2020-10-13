 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020
TULSA

Bailey, William Clay, 95, Amoco Corp. accountant and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service.

Hahn, Rosalie Catherine (Moran), 87, died Monday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Martinez, Rosalio V., 72, American Airlines airframe mechanic, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Mason, William C., 93, retired minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Meyers, Cherie Kay, 73, Oral Roberts University professor, died Monday, Oct. 12. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Norberg, Robert W., 88, retired from American Airlines, died Monday, Oct. 12. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

Pink, Ruby, 87, Hartshorne Public Schools principal's administrative assistant, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Sellers, Herbert Darrell, 76, bookstore owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Walton, Monteous A., 45, Troco Oil Co. grease plant manager, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Wilson, Robert Eugene, 82, veteran, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Broken Arrow

Duncan, Kenneth, 86, Baptist Hospitals electrician and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Celebration of life pending. Hayhurst.

Tate, Reva, 94, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Tillman, Dan, 65, school bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rhema Bible Church.

Cleveland, Okla.

Black, L. Joy, 83, Black's Chiropractic Clinic secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Assembly of God.

Sapulpa

Davis, Geraldine, 85, nurse, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Smith Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Green Hill Cemetery. 

Death notices policy

