Deaths published Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
TULSA

Coffey, Joan Stadel, 91, accountant, died Monday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Dent, Patricia Sue, 74, retired Baker Hughes personnel specialist, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Osage Gardens Cemetery, Skiatook. Johnson, Sperry.

LaValley, Ralonda “Jo,” 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Private family burial; memorial service at a later date. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

McCoy, George L., 90, auto parts owner and salesman and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 11. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.

Post, Gale, 70, performing arts director, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Augustine Christian Academy. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Scholtz, Robert “Bob,” 83, IBM senior systems engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation noon-12:30 p.m., Rosary  12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass 1 p.m., all Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Schultz, Frances A., 87, Utica National Bank customer service, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Temme, Jason, 49, construction project manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, Broken Arrow.

Wheatcraft, Jerry, 77, self-employed entrepreneur, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Graveside service 10 a.m. on Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Whitehurst, Vivian (Whiteis), 73, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Cemetery-Garden of Devotion.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Blackwell

Wood, Larry Leon, 79, retired radio and television tower maintenance crewman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Oct. 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, The Tabernacle. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Duncan, Bill, 67, retired parts manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Gaylor, Bernice, 89, homemaker and retail sales for Anthony’s Department Store, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

McMillian, Tena, 82, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black chapel.

Collinsville

Carty, Marilyn Ann, 85, American Airlines executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Glenpool

Ladd, Ruth Kelton, 85, University of Tulsa admissions employee, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Haskell

Hedge, Deloris June, 73, retired Fabricut customer service manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Free Will Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Western, Charles, 75, architectural draftsman and Army reserves veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Skiatook

Wise, Retha, 87, Corps of Engineers accounting, died Saturday Oct. 9. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Antioch Cemetery, Stigler.

Vera

Schmeisser, Earl, 86, Ford glass plant millwright and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Southern Baptist Church. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Wagoner

Startzman, Irving Jr., 89, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

