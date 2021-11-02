 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
TULSA

Baker, Betty Sue, 87, receptionist and secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 31. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn.

Condry, Big Mike, 63, machine operator for Kelvion, died Monday, Nov. 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home. 

Fish, Roger, 59, Osage Casino security supervisor, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Angus Baptist Church, Sand Springs.

Manasco, Dennis, 64, management, died Saturday, Oct 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.

McAuliff, Terri L., 65, realtor, died Monday, Nov. 1. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Victory Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.

McCoy, Freddy, 63, retired welder for Ingersoll Rand, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. No services planned. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

O’Brien, William “David,” 72, KDO Professional Services owner, tax accountant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 31. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Prater, Patricia, 92, executive secretary, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Victor, Penny, 82, librarian, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Saturday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Beard, Raelee, 18, cosmetology student, died Monday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs. 

Burdette, Dennis, 74, computer systems analyst and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 1. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Curry, Sam, 75, salesman and Navy veteran, died Monday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Harless, Don, 76, aviation industry manufacturing operations manager, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Blue Starr Church of Christ, Claremore. Hayhurst.

Lassiter, Monta, 73, Midwest Sporting Goods co-owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Life.Church, Bixby. Hayhurst.

Roat, Joan, 91, caregiver, died Monday, Nov. 1. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Suiter, Philip, 83, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, Ford Glass maintenance supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Williams, Betty, 78, retired registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Holly, LeeAnn, 66, disabled, died Friday, Oct. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Shelter Free Will Baptist Church.

McNatt, Ulen Franklin, 92, Tulsa County mechanic and Army World War II veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Bute, Donna M., 90, secretary, died Monday, Nov. 1. Visitation 8-8 p.m. Thursday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Wille, Theo Ann, 79, mobile home park owner, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mowery.

Ponca City

Hardiman, Gene Autry, 65, parts production machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Powerhouse of Faith Church. Interment, Oddellows Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

James, Billy Ray, 84, excavation contractor, died Saturday, Oct. 30. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Garden Heights Freewill Baptist Church. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Trochta, Sabra L., 83, stenographer, died Oct. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

