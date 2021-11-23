Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

TULSA
Black, Martin, 54, petroleum geologist, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Dugger, Dale, 72, salesman and Air and Army National Guardsman, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, Nov. 7, in Louisiana. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Hyland, Viva May “Vi,” 94, licensed practical nurse, died Monday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Monroe, Judy Gale, 69, attorney, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Stanleys Funeral Service Chapel.
Peugh, Mark, 57, Jani-King Cleaning Co. owner, died Monday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Riedel, James, 72, automation operations specialist and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wixon, Robert Edward “Ed” Sr., 74, retired mechanical draftsman and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Community of Christ Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
Young, Coleen, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Stice, Iva Raye, 92, medical secretary, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Farley, Cozetta, 85, retired Farley’s Store owner and Kerr Glass employee, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Smith, Thelma, 86, Southern Satellite Systems vice president of relations, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Woodlawn Cemetery.
Oklahoma City
Grove, Bryan E., 46, human resources recruiter, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Cassity, Vern Lee, 83, retired electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
