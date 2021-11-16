Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

TULSA
Adwon, Jack C., 81, self-employed, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday with visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Gore Cemetery, Gore.
Charles, Gwen E., 82, retired University of Tulsa Athletic Department secretary, died Monday, Nov. 15. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
Gormley, Theresa, 91, retired Church of the Madalene clerical worker, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hoggatt, Juanita “Faye,” 94, retired University of Tulsa secretary, died Monday, Nov. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Private graveside service. Celebration of life pending.
Jordan, Michael Roy, 74, registered nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 31. No services planned. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
Marciano, Janet E., 73, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Paul, John Edward, 76, American Airlines employee and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Battenfield, Karen, 73, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Milltown, Ark. Hayhurst.
Bell, Phyllis, 89, dental assistant, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Cantrell, Mary June, 86, retired Bank of Oklahoma check processing supervisor, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Cole, Edward Arthur, 89, real estate property manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Oliver, Ken Jr., 65, CBRE chief supervising engineer, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Home Church. Garrett.
Oliver, Lynne, 64, American Airlines aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Home Church. Garrett.
Caney, Kan.
Black, Earl, 88, Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 5. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunny Side Cemetery. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Claremore
Ammons, Andrew, 52, J.A. Construction concrete finisher, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Green, Dale, 75, retired AEP-PSO journeyman lineman and 82nd Airborne Division Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.
Muskogee
Tittle, Carl “Eddie” Sr., 82, Fort Gibson Lake Sequoyah Bay Recreational Area park superintendent, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Reed, Ida V., 103, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters.
Sand Springs
Adams, Richard R., 75, steel worker, died Monday, Nov. 15. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, View Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon.
Skiatook
Burt, David, 69, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
