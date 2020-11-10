Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

TULSA
Bohannan, Marjorie, 87, real estate agent, died Monday, Nov. 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bollinger, Jeffrey Dean, 58, retired, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Forte, Claude E. Sr., 84, chef, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Jack’s.
Holt, William Arthur Jr., 50, car audio salesman and installer and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Jackson, Robert D. Sr., 67, Bank Of Oklahoma vice president, died Monday, Nov. 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Highland Cemetery, Okemah.
Madden, Derk, 53, minister, died Monday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Minut, LeRoy Charles Jr., 84, computer programmer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Teter, Christopher B., 69, internal medicine physician, died Monday, Nov. 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Frisby, Rilda, 93, insurance underwriter, died Monday, Nov. 9. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Beall, Cliff, 78, Baker Oil Tools senior staff designer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Collins, Mary, 83, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 9. Private family services. Garrett.
Thompson, Chester Lee, 97, Braden Steel truck driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Cemetery, Bixby. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Claremore
McNamara, Margaret Mary “Marty,” 75, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Private family services. MMS-Payne.
