Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 04, 2020
Deaths published Wednesday, Nov. 04, 2020

TULSA

Aguilar, Geneva “GiGi,” 79, credit and collection, died Monday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Cearley, Mark, 66, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Duncan, Pamela Sue, 61, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Viewing/visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Dye, Mary Anne, 76, retired city bus route coordinater, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 4 p.m. Monday, Crosstown Church of Christ. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Ellis, Vernon “Vern,” 92, retired Sand Springs Junior High principal and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel, Sand Springs.

Heaver, Trevor W., 67, retired attorney, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Helberg, Richard Lawrence, 87, United Plating Works president and owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hendricks, Mary, 68, business entrepreneur and yogi, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Time of remembrance for friends and family 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Hoskinson, Jack, 88, retired real estate broker and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Memorial service 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Chandler Road Church of Christ, Muskogee, and military honors 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson. Moore’s Eastlawn.

McNeill, Rudine, 93, office administration, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Robertson, Sherman Shelby, 93, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher and counselor and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Brown, Alan T. “Dick,” 91, building manager and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 30. Service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Buchfink, Harry Dean, 77, office manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 2. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Jordan, Mary (Bea), 99, Sun Oil Co. executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 30. Hayhurst.

Keele, Harley Roy, 81, management in manufacturing, died Monday, Nov. 2. Private family service. Floral Haven.

Mills, Larry, 73, Marine Corps veteran and commercial construction painting contractor, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

O’Dell, Michael, 40, contractor, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Roberson, Roger Lee Jr., 86, American Airlines service supply clerk, died Friday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Watts, Kendra, 32, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Glenpool

Davis, Dale, 60, electronic engineer, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Owasso

Bates, Johnny Lee, 79, State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services visual services supervisor, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service; service 10 a.m. Thursday, Silver Creek Church of the Nazarene, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Old Bokoshe Cemetery, Bokoshe.

Clarke, Ruby Christine, 100, former Realtor, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside services 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of St. Paul.

Clawson, Carole Lynn, 76, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Owasso Church of Christ. Criswell Funeral Home, Ada.

Sapulpa

Smith, Kathryn, 79, radiology clerk, died Saturday, Oct 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, Owasso. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

