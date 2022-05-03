Deaths published Wednesday, May 4, 2022

TULSA
Bough, C. Max, 90, mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Carver, Phillip W., 71, Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Frazier, Noah Gene Jack, 10, student, died Saturday, April 30. Service 3:30 p.m. Friday, Wright Christian Academy. Mark Griffith, Westwood.
Frenier, Wayne, 80, retired chemist and Air Force Veteran, died Sunday, April 24. Rosary 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
O’Brien, Gerald L. “Jerry”, 89, retired Santa Fe Pipeline accounting supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Penix-Pearce, Barbara, 83, Public Service Company of Oklahoma benefits coordinator, died Saturday, April 30. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, Century Cathedral. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Joe Allen, 85, Sand Springs Home trustee and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Davis, Peggy, 69, retired reports analyst, died Thursday, April 28. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Rivercrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Eagan (Kondos), Kristy, 60. died Monday, May 2. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulsa.
Horner, Les, 83, Horner Foods Inc. (Price Mart and Apple Market grocery stores) owner and chief executive, died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 12:30-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Tyer, Anthony Lee, 78, president Central Bank & Trust, Tulsa and Sapulpa branches, died Sunday, May 1. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Beaver, Jeffery “Jeff” Wayne, 73, Army, died Saturday, April 30. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Norris, Marie, 91, teacher, died Sunday, May 1. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Parks, Betty Rose, 91, retired business owner, died Monday, May 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Cushing
Cabbiness, Pamela S., 69, retired petroleum landman, died Saturday, April 30. No services planned. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Sand Springs
Divelbiss, Mary Lou, 85, teacher/librarian, died Sunday, May 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and memorial service at a later date.
