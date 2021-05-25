Deaths published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021

TULSA
Arganbright, Patricia, 83, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria worker and Navy veteran, died Saturday, May 22. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Baptist Church.
Bregman, Martin L., 76, geophysicist and professor, died Saturday, May 22. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Carter, Joyce, 89, retired from the oil and gas industry and Korean War veteran, died Thursday, May 20. No services planned.
Eckles, Donald, 73, died Sunday, April 25. Services pending. Serenity.
Gilliam, Bruce, 70, minister and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, May 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Looper, Joy, 79, bank teller, died Tuesday, May 25. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Pember, Rosalee, 94, hairdresser, died Tuesday, May 25. No services scheduled. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Queen, Rodney Sr., 74, Navy veteran, died Saturday, May 22. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints East Stake. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Tankersley, Thurman Derrell, 84, retired Derrell’s Donuts owner, died Thursday, May 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Wetumka Cemetery, Wetumka. Williamson-Spradlin, Wetumka.
Tarman, Gordon Ray, 74, journeyman plumber and Navy veteran, died Saturday, May 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Miller, Harvey, 92, automotive engineer, professor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Costello, Thomas Joseph, 90, accountant and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Claremore
LeGate, Robert Steve, 64, teacher and coach, died Sunday, May 23. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Meador, Michael “Scott,” 44, Tulsa Health Department environmental health employee, died Wednesday, May 19. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.
Cushing
Lavery, James Walker, 98, business owner and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, May 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Euchee Valley Memorial Park. Palmer Marler.
Enid
Wilson, Ken W., 85, antiques dealer, died Sunday, May 23. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, World Harvest Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Locust Grove
Brooks, Kay, 68, homemaker, died Saturday, May 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Skiatook
Townley, Harold, 66, Fluor-Daniel Engineering inspector and veteran, died Monday, May 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of life pending.
