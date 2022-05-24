Deaths published Wednesday, May 25, 2022

TULSA
Barlow Nolte, Nancy, 63, church supply website marketing, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Caswell, Meredith, 82, office manager, died Monday, May 23. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Halcomb, Virgil Leon, 80, North American Rockwell mechanical engineer, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Jackson, Shirley Louise, 74, Avis customer service agent, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Eastland Assembly of God.
Jones, Cheryl, 62, janitorial supply sales support representative, died Sunday, May 22. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso. Moore’s Southlawn.
Schuller, Charles, 94, owner of Schuller Development, vice president of mobile international and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 19. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Webb, Phoebe Rose “Trudy” (Hogan), 80, retired Walgreens cashier, died Sunday, May 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
McCoy, David P., 84, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Collinsville
Allbrighton, Wesley, 66, Whirlpool employee, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bowlan, Katharina “Kitty,” 81, Murphy Switch assembly line worker, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation, 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Jenks
Bush, Mark Aaron, 70, Midtown RV owner, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Owasso
Denard, Evelyn Bea, 76, Owasso Public Schools child nutritionist, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
