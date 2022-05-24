 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Wednesday, May 25, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Barlow Nolte, Nancy, 63, church supply website marketing, died Sunday, May 22. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Caswell, Meredith, 82, office manager, died Monday, May 23. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Halcomb, Virgil Leon, 80, North American Rockwell mechanical engineer, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Jackson, Shirley Louise, 74, Avis customer service agent, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Eastland Assembly of God.

Jones, Cheryl, 62, janitorial supply sales support representative, died Sunday, May 22. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso. Moore’s Southlawn.

Schuller, Charles, 94, owner of Schuller Development, vice president of mobile international and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 19. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Webb, Phoebe Rose “Trudy” (Hogan), 80, retired Walgreens cashier, died Sunday, May 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McCoy, David P., 84, electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Collinsville

Allbrighton, Wesley, 66, Whirlpool employee, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Bowlan, Katharina “Kitty,” 81, Murphy Switch assembly line worker, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation, 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Jenks

Bush, Mark Aaron, 70, Midtown RV owner, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Owasso

Denard, Evelyn Bea, 76, Owasso Public Schools child nutritionist, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert