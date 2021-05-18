Deaths published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

TULSA
Ainsworth, Billie Lacey, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, May 15. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Anderson, Barbara E., 80, retired nurse's aide and Army veteran, died Monday, May 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Devin, James Luther, 89, plant operations supervisor, died Sunday, May 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Fox, Micheal Wayne, 71, electrician and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 8. Graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hall, Karol Jean, 87, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died March 8 in Sun City West, Ariz. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Hargrove, Delbert G., 88, Green Metal Fabricators vice president and sales representative, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Assembly of God, Haskell.
Koelln, Kenneth A., 78, college professor and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, May 17. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Murray, Virginia J., 100, McMann Oil Co. secretary, died Monday, May 17. Viewing 1-4 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Roberson, Jerry M., 87, retired Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. rental sales vice president, died Monday, May 17. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Butler, Mary Ann, 76, homemaker, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Garrett Funeral Home.
McMurray, Tom, 58, Burlington Northern train yard inspector, died Sunday, May 16. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Church of God, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Moore, Mary D., 77, former Premiere Press & Graphics owner, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa. Private family services.
Proctor, Norman, 84, Proctor Masonry owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, May 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Claremore
Adair, Bill, 79, Terra Nitrogen employee and Army veteran, died Friday, May 14. Visitation 6-8 pm Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Shipman’s Funeral Home, Pryor.
Owasso
Barry, William, 85, construction worker, died Monday, May 17. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
