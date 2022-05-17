Deaths published Wednesday, May 18, 2022

TULSA
Anderson, Walter Duane, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harrell, Hershel N., 90, drafting engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service will be webcast at www.moorefuneral.com.
Hensley, Frank E., 66. retired Whirlpool appliance finisher, died Monday, May 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kirtley, Patricia Elaine, 67, retired, died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel with Navy honors.
Lane, Virgial Jean, 70, Hillcrest Hospital emergency room secretary, died Tuesday, May 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Shiloh Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Lesley, Don, 63, Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, May 3. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday and service noon Saturday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Interment at Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Maddox, Linda J., 61, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Sloan, George J., 91, former Sloan Jewelry owner, died Tuesday, May 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Stanish, Richard (Dick) James, 90, junior college instructor and Air Force veteran, died Friday, May 13. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Monday, John Knox Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Wilson, Suzette Y., 68, Daltile customer service representative, died Sunday, May 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lepper, John, 87, Broken Arrow Public Schools administrator, died Sunday, May 15. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Williams, Thomas, 85, American Airlines aircraft and power plant mechanic, and Army veteran, died Monday, May 9. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Runnels, Faye A. (Replogle), 85, retired Warehouse Market cashier, died Monday, May 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.
Pawhuska
Stabler, Janna Lynne, 62, died Sunday May 15. Wake 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 9 a.m. Wednesday, both at Indian Camp Chapel. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Wynona
Hall, Gladys, 90, died Sunday, May 15. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Powell Funeral Home, Hominy, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Victory Baptist Church, Pershing. Burial at A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
