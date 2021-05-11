 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, May 12, 2021

TULSA

Easley, Regina Fernon, 83, assistant to city of Tulsa engineer, died Saturday, May 8. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Evans, Bradley Alan “Bradini,” 58, certified public accountant and magician, died Monday, May 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Garrett, Anita Ann, 52, hospitality in health care employee, died Friday, May 7. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Godsey, Dwayne Erwin, 89, managing industrial engineer, died Monday, May 10. Services pending. Stanleys.

Gray, Christopher Ross, 28, IT, died Monday, May 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Isom, Perry III, 89, Perry’s Food Store owner and Army veteran, died Monday, May 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

McCoy, Carol, 76, insurance agent, died Saturday, May 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Pontius, Clarence “Birch,” 93, insurance sales and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sanchez, Jorge, 53, fork lift operator, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Sturdivant, Draper II, 1, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Urquiza, Celene Sanchez, 32, translator, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Urquiza, Mercedes Sanchez, 53, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Inman, Dennis, 68, retired ONG cash management, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.

Rider, Etta, 77, former owner of The Bead Shop Broken Arrow and bookkeeper, died Friday, May 7. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garett Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Adair.

Coweta

Robinson, John Lee, 79, retired John’s Dozer Service owner and operator, died Monday, May 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Brown.

Glenpool

Givens, Daniel James “Jim,” 84, retired postal carrier and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.

Sapulpa

Trafton, Robert, 90, airline teacher/mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, April 29. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.

Winters, Anita Charlene, 85, bookkeeper, died Saturday, May 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Wilburton

Wiley, Drew, 93, police officer and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, United Spanish War Veterans Colony. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

