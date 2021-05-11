Deaths published Wednesday, May 12, 2021

TULSA
Easley, Regina Fernon, 83, assistant to city of Tulsa engineer, died Saturday, May 8. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Evans, Bradley Alan “Bradini,” 58, certified public accountant and magician, died Monday, May 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Garrett, Anita Ann, 52, hospitality in health care employee, died Friday, May 7. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Godsey, Dwayne Erwin, 89, managing industrial engineer, died Monday, May 10. Services pending. Stanleys.
Gray, Christopher Ross, 28, IT, died Monday, May 10. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Isom, Perry III, 89, Perry’s Food Store owner and Army veteran, died Monday, May 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
McCoy, Carol, 76, insurance agent, died Saturday, May 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Pontius, Clarence “Birch,” 93, insurance sales and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sanchez, Jorge, 53, fork lift operator, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sturdivant, Draper II, 1, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Urquiza, Celene Sanchez, 32, translator, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Urquiza, Mercedes Sanchez, 53, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Braden Park Baptist Church, burial 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Church on the Move. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Inman, Dennis, 68, retired ONG cash management, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.
Rider, Etta, 77, former owner of The Bead Shop Broken Arrow and bookkeeper, died Friday, May 7. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Garett Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Adair.
Coweta
Robinson, John Lee, 79, retired John’s Dozer Service owner and operator, died Monday, May 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Brown.
Glenpool
Givens, Daniel James “Jim,” 84, retired postal carrier and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Sapulpa
Trafton, Robert, 90, airline teacher/mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, April 29. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Winters, Anita Charlene, 85, bookkeeper, died Saturday, May 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Wilburton
Wiley, Drew, 93, police officer and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 30. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, United Spanish War Veterans Colony. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
