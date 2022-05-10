 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Graves, Michael, 78, ONG field supervisor, died Sunday, May 8. No services planned. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Matthews, Connie Dena, 91, computer systems analyst and math teacher, died Saturday, May 7. Trisagion and service 10 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside.

Novak, Judith Antoinette Marie, 76, bookkeeper, died Friday, May 6. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

O’Brien, Gerald L. “Jerry,” 89, retired Santa Fe Pipeline accounting supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of St. Mary. Ninde Brookside.

Strope, Jack, 77, Strope Manufacturing owner, died Monday, May 9. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Tran, So Van, 92, Kaiser Aluminum Control supervisor and South Vietnamese military veteran, died Sunday, May 8. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and rosary 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Mass noon Friday, Church of St. Mary.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Derks, Harold, 86, banker, died Friday, May 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.

Gilligan, Renee, 73, retired Tulsa Bible Church executive administrative assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Vanderkolk, Loretta, 90, retired Occidental Petroleum benefits representative, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.

Cleveland, Okla.

Fox-Mills, Sylvia, 74, died Monday, May 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Morgan, Zondra W., 78, retired educator and Arrow Flowers owner, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.

Dewey

Derryberry, Sarah Jane, 65, died Sunday, May 8. Services pending. Stumpff, Bartlesville.

Inola

Briggs, Floyd, 95, carpenter, died Monday, May 9. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, River of Life Assembly of God. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Mounds

Chambers, Bill E. III, 76, mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 7. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.

Sand Springs

Haddock, Randal “Randy,” 65, professional pro finisher, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Stillwater

Johnson, Larry Joe, 73, custodian and Army veteran, died Friday, May 6. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert