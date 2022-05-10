Deaths published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

TULSA
Graves, Michael, 78, ONG field supervisor, died Sunday, May 8. No services planned. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Matthews, Connie Dena, 91, computer systems analyst and math teacher, died Saturday, May 7. Trisagion and service 10 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Ninde Brookside.
Novak, Judith Antoinette Marie, 76, bookkeeper, died Friday, May 6. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
O’Brien, Gerald L. “Jerry,” 89, retired Santa Fe Pipeline accounting supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Church of St. Mary. Ninde Brookside.
Strope, Jack, 77, Strope Manufacturing owner, died Monday, May 9. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Tran, So Van, 92, Kaiser Aluminum Control supervisor and South Vietnamese military veteran, died Sunday, May 8. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and rosary 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Mass noon Friday, Church of St. Mary.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Derks, Harold, 86, banker, died Friday, May 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
Gilligan, Renee, 73, retired Tulsa Bible Church executive administrative assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Vanderkolk, Loretta, 90, retired Occidental Petroleum benefits representative, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.
Cleveland, Okla.
Fox-Mills, Sylvia, 74, died Monday, May 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Morgan, Zondra W., 78, retired educator and Arrow Flowers owner, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Dewey
Derryberry, Sarah Jane, 65, died Sunday, May 8. Services pending. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Inola
Briggs, Floyd, 95, carpenter, died Monday, May 9. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, River of Life Assembly of God. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Mounds
Chambers, Bill E. III, 76, mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 7. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Haddock, Randal “Randy,” 65, professional pro finisher, died Friday, April 8. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Stillwater
Johnson, Larry Joe, 73, custodian and Army veteran, died Friday, May 6. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
