Deaths published Wednesday, March 9, 2022

TULSA
Cotton, Mary Elizabeth “Bostain,” 75, retired Saint Francis Hospital radiation tech, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Church of Christ. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Skates, Jerry, 81, UPS Driver and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 5. Celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Floral Haven Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Tawater, Rosalee J. (Jordan), 81, receptionist, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood. Private family services.
Thomas, Donald D. “Don,” 88, retired Unit Rigg machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 5. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dunlap, Nancy, 78, registered nurse, died Thursday, March 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Miller, Dorleen, 90, retired Crutcher’s Western Wear sales representative, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Richards, Regina, 63, caregiver, died Saturday, March 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Porter Cemetery.
Timm, Kevin, 69, truck driver, died Friday, February 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Watson-Jones, Lynnette, 61, died Friday, Feb. 25. Burial was Thursday, Moody’s Cemetery. Hart, Tahlequah.
Claremore
Bruce, Abner Jr., 80, homebuilder and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Jenks
Crenshaw, Darkis Lee, 83, Jenks Public Schools teacher’s aide, died Saturday, March 5. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Owasso
Thompson, C.F. “Bud,” 91, retired CPA and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Mausoleum Chapel, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Nusbaum, Marion Keith, 63, Tulsa Water Department utility service leader, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sperry
Forehand, David Paul, 63, journeyman electrician, died Friday, March 4. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Tahlequah
Dobbins, Howard Jack, 92, educator, died Sunday, March 6. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Hart Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Jack Dobbins Field House at Northeastern State University.
