 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Cotton, Mary Elizabeth “Bostain,” 75, retired Saint Francis Hospital radiation tech, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Carbondale Church of Christ. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Skates, Jerry, 81, UPS Driver and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 5. Celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Floral Haven Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Tawater, Rosalee J. (Jordan), 81, receptionist, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood. Private family services.

Thomas, Donald D. “Don,” 88, retired Unit Rigg machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 5. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dunlap, Nancy, 78, registered nurse, died Thursday, March 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Miller, Dorleen, 90, retired Crutcher’s Western Wear sales representative, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Richards, Regina, 63, caregiver, died Saturday, March 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Porter Cemetery.

Timm, Kevin, 69, truck driver, died Friday, February 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Watson-Jones, Lynnette, 61, died Friday, Feb. 25. Burial was Thursday, Moody’s Cemetery. Hart, Tahlequah. 

Claremore

Bruce, Abner Jr., 80, homebuilder and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, March 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Rice Funeral Service.

Jenks

Crenshaw, Darkis Lee, 83, Jenks Public Schools teacher’s aide, died Saturday, March 5. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.

Owasso

Thompson, C.F. “Bud,” 91, retired CPA and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Mausoleum Chapel, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Nusbaum, Marion Keith, 63, Tulsa Water Department utility service leader, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Sperry

Forehand, David Paul, 63, journeyman electrician, died Friday, March 4. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Tahlequah

Dobbins, Howard Jack, 92, educator, died Sunday, March 6. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Hart Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Jack Dobbins Field House at Northeastern State University.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert