Deaths published Wednesday March 31, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday March 31, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Dade, Lanise, 31, Amazon delivery employee, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Hart, Danny, 75, Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 23. Private graveside services, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Cremation Society.

Inge, Tobey Dawn (Sells-Thomson), 48, died Wednesday, March 24. Memorial service 11 a.m.-noon Saturday and celebration of life noon-3 p.m. Saturday, both at American Legion Post No. 1. Moore’s Southlawn.

Jackson, James M., 83, retired Jani-King franchise owner, died Monday, March 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Layton, Beverly Sue (Roberson), 83, homemaker, died Saturday, March 20. Service was held Monday. Mark Griffith Westwood.

McCaghren, Betty, 78, paralegal, died Saturday, March 27. Stanleys.

McCoy, Ethel M., 97, retired Walmart clerk, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Miller, Camyea, 13, student, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Time of remembrance 2-5 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.

Rotenberg, Don H., 86, polymer chemist, died Monday, March 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Williams, Thomas “Tom” Jr., 72, mortgage banker, died Friday, March 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Doakes, Corine, 87, residential housekeeper, died Monday, March 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and wake 6 p.m. Friday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church South.

Berryhill

Mefford, Howard Ray, 87, judge and Army veteran, died Monday, March 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church.

Bixby

Sims, Elaine Lucille, 71, retired Ascension St. John phlebotomist, died Tuesday, March 30. Viewings 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, with visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, all at Stumpff Funeral Home, Bartlesville.

Broken Arrow

Buttrey, Clinton, 39, died Wednesday, March 24. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home, Sallisaw, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Harvestime Church, Blackgum.

Cushing

Quinlan, John, 87, died Thursday, March 18. No services planned. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Owasso

Davis, Sue Lavaughn, 80, homemaker, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Green, Claudia, 68, homemaker, died Monday, March 29. Services pending. Green Hill.

Pryor

Townsend, Dona, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, March 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Spavinaw-Strang Cemetery, Spavinaw. Stephens-Key.

Sand Springs

Harrison, Leslie “Gene,” 68, former city of Sand Springs sports complex coordinator and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Jones, Joy Joana (Washburn), 82, retired from city of Tulsa, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jones residence. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Whisenhunt, Anna Mae “Goad,” 85, retired Walmart employee, died Sunday, March 28. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Vinita

Slack, Richard Henry, 75, retired maintenance technician and Army veteran, died March 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

