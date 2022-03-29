Deaths published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

TULSA
Allison, Joanne A., 94, homemaker, died Saturday, March 12. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Framel, Gloria, 86, sales representative, died Sunday, March 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Catholic Church.
Hair, Lloyd, 96, commercial painter and Army veteran, died Monday, March 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Ott, Lawrence H., 92, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, March 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah. Interment at Bearden Cemetery, Bearden.
Ransom, Lester Dale, 87, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, World Won for Christ Family Life Ministries.
Spencer, Betty M., 83, social worker, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Thomas, Barbara J., 97, Iowa State University chemistry teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Tucker, Mitchell Jr., 80, retired software designer, died Monday, March 28. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Johnson, Francy, 82, retired Broken Arrow High School art teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Miller, Enoch “Notchy,” 75, union iron worker, died Friday, March 25. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Munson, Kelly, 54, retired Southwestern Bell customer support representative, died Tuesday, March 22. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Catoosa. Hayhurst.
Sweem, Roberta, 72, retired ordained minister/missionary, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Tiger, Ronald Dean, 86, retired auto paint and body technician, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Sequoyah Creek Church. Brown.
Williams, James (Jim), 84, retired Citgo and Oils Unlimited chemist and Army veteran. died Saturday, March 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Grove
Freeman, Gary M., 73, physician, died Tuesday, March 29. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa.
Jennings
Cox, Denver, 67, pipeline inspector, died Monday, March 28. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
