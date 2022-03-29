 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

TULSA

Allison, Joanne A., 94, homemaker, died Saturday, March 12. Rosary 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Framel, Gloria, 86, sales representative, died Sunday, March 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Catholic Church.

Hair, Lloyd, 96, commercial painter and Army veteran, died Monday, March 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Ott, Lawrence H., 92, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, March 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah. Interment at Bearden Cemetery, Bearden.

Ransom, Lester Dale, 87, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, World Won for Christ Family Life Ministries.

Spencer, Betty M., 83, social worker, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Thomas, Barbara J., 97, Iowa State University chemistry teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Tucker, Mitchell Jr., 80, retired software designer, died Monday, March 28. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Johnson, Francy, 82, retired Broken Arrow High School art teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Miller, Enoch “Notchy,” 75, union iron worker, died Friday, March 25. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Munson, Kelly, 54, retired Southwestern Bell customer support representative, died Tuesday, March 22. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Catoosa. Hayhurst.

Sweem, Roberta, 72, retired ordained minister/missionary, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.

Tiger, Ronald Dean, 86, retired auto paint and body technician, died Friday, March 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Sequoyah Creek Church. Brown.

Williams, James (Jim), 84, retired Citgo and Oils Unlimited chemist and Army veteran. died Saturday, March 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Grove

Freeman, Gary M., 73, physician, died Tuesday, March 29. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa.

Jennings

Cox, Denver, 67, pipeline inspector, died Monday, March 28. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

