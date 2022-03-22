Deaths published Wednesday, March 23, 2022

TULSA
Armstrong, F. Scott, 53, retired AT&T service representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 19. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Chapel. Ninde/Mosaic Memorial.
Beal, Ronald “Ron,” 74, sales representative and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, March 8. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Ceja, Gerardo, 65, Thermal Windows factory worker, died Friday, March 18. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Feist, Russell, 60, Tulsa Boys' Home youth care worker, died Saturday, March 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Boys' Home chapel, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hughes, Carole Lynne, 81, died Monday, March 21. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Largent, Wade Clayton, 48, construction and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Westside Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
Loveall, Alberta M., 88, Tulsa Urology office manager, died Tuesday, March 22. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel.
Mailey, Bruce Henry, 69, petroleum engineer, died Friday, March 18. Visitation 5 p.m. and prayer service 7 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Christ The King Catholic Church.
Waters, David Lenn, 58, self-employed horse trainer, died Thursday, March 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
Wilkinson, Terry E., 87, engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Bixby United Methodist Church. Moore Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Ellis, John, 76, retired from AT&T and Army veteran, died Friday, March 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Ahrend, James Preston, 97, American Airlines crew chief and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Life Church.
Hopp, Betty, 82, homemaker, died Friday, March 18. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday; service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore's Southlawn Chapel Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Law, Shirley, 70, real estate agent, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Ortiz, Salud, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, March 19. Viewing 1-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Wyrick, Arron B., 43, machinist, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.
Inola
Conwell, John, 79, CPA, died Saturday, March 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Rouse, Hubert, 75, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Saturday, March 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven visitation suites, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life service 1 p.m. Thursday, New Life Baptist Church, Claremore.
Mannford
Lovgren, James Edward, 73, retired CFI truck driver and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 22. Private family service at a later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Shotwell, Vickie Rene (Cochran), 61, teacher’s assistant, died Monday, March 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m., Friday, March 25, First Assembly of God.
Stroud
Sneed, H. Parker, 74, Parker’s Pawn Shop owner/operator, died Wednesday, March 9. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Stroud United Methodist Church. Parks Brothers Funeral Service.
