Deaths published Wednesday, March 2, 2022

TULSA
Bell, Rita Ely, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John Episcopal Church. Stanleys.
Burgess, Francis, 85, human resource administrator, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Curtis, Ruth, 95, business owner, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and service 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Farris, F.O. “Buddy,” 93, retired Badger Meters master machinist and Korean War Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Jamison, Jonathan Jr., 21, self-employed, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Friendship Baptist Church. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Pollard, Thelbert, 95, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Porter, Evelyn M., 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ridley, Sharon Kay, 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Wofford, Thomas Carnie, 95, aerospace engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
McDaniel, Gerald “Jerry,” 75, farmer and rancher, and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Gypsy Holiness Church, Gypsy. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Seney, Kenneth, 88, retired welder and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Ecklar, Benjamin Edward Jr., 79, auditor, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Foshee, Alice, 93, retired McDonnell Douglas assembly line worker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Memorial service at a later date. Hayhurst.
Hallam, Alice, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Smith, William Joseph Jr., 78, retired Air Force, died Monday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Catoosa
Craig, Connie, 83, Cherokee Nation clerical worker, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
King, Charles, 80, tool maker and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Pawnee
Brown, Georgia, 82, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Service pending. Poteet Funeral Home.
Sapulpa
Chisholm, Anderson Sr., 74, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa; wake 5 p.m. Wednesday and service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Solid Rock Baptist Church, Glenpool, followed by interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
