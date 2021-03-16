 Skip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, March 17, 2021
TULSA

Cunningham, Donald M., 85, BancSearch Inc. president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Friday, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Erwin, Darren, 54, glazer, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Helm, Tamara Miller, 62, Tulsa World advertising account manager, died Sunday, March 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, The Park Church of Christ.

Hixenbaugh, Frances Annette, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ireland, Jack C., 98, Army Air Corps World War II veteran, died Saturday, March 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Livingood, Matthew, 69, teacher and former Tulsa School Board president, died Sunday, March 7. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Munoz, Lyndal Yancy, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Pickens, John Michael, 71, financial analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Smith, Flora L., 92, retired Holly Shop sales clerk, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Sperry.

Tennant, Corene Gail, 84, elementary school principal, died Saturday, March 13. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jack’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Owen, Bonnie, 97, retired Broken Arrow Health Center office manager/clerk, died Friday, March 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Osage

Edwards, Madonna Jo (Donna), 58, food service industry, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, Chapman-Black Chapel.

Pawnee

Perry, William “Bill,” 79, attorney, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel.

Ralston

Breckenridge, Alvie, 94, rancher, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Chapel.

Yale

Sherman, Barbara, 82, farmer/rancher, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Assembly of God Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

