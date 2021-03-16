Deaths published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

TULSA
Cunningham, Donald M., 85, BancSearch Inc. president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Friday, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Erwin, Darren, 54, glazer, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Helm, Tamara Miller, 62, Tulsa World advertising account manager, died Sunday, March 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Monday, The Park Church of Christ.
Hixenbaugh, Frances Annette, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ireland, Jack C., 98, Army Air Corps World War II veteran, died Saturday, March 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Livingood, Matthew, 69, teacher and former Tulsa School Board president, died Sunday, March 7. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Munoz, Lyndal Yancy, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Pickens, John Michael, 71, financial analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 9:30 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Smith, Flora L., 92, retired Holly Shop sales clerk, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Sperry.
Tennant, Corene Gail, 84, elementary school principal, died Saturday, March 13. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jack’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Owen, Bonnie, 97, retired Broken Arrow Health Center office manager/clerk, died Friday, March 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Osage
Edwards, Madonna Jo (Donna), 58, food service industry, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, Chapman-Black Chapel.
Pawnee
Perry, William “Bill,” 79, attorney, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday, Poteet Funeral Home Chapel.
Ralston
Breckenridge, Alvie, 94, rancher, died Friday, March 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Chapel.
Yale
Sherman, Barbara, 82, farmer/rancher, died Monday, March 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Assembly of God Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.