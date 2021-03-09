Deaths published Wednesday, March 10, 2021

TULSA
Boudreaux, Phillip, 67, oil and gas pipefitter, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Church, John, 54, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Cunningham, Donald M., 85, BancSearch Inc. president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown. Schaudt's.
Dumas, Edith, 85, nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Franks, Jerry L. “J.L.” Jr., 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Freiberg, Charla Marie, 75, retired Bank of Oklahoma auditor, died Saturday, March 6. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Gabriel, Leamon, 91, auto body shop car rebuilder, died Friday, March 5. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Broyles, Ted, 82, retired Skiatook Police Department evidence officer and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Focken, Elsie Jane, 88, retired Coney I-Lander manager, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Crow, Jerry L., 83, Sheffield Steel foreman and Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Mann, Linda Ann, 70, oil and gas secretary, died Monday, March 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mann, Valerie, 89, retired nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Memorial service to be held in summer. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Pawhuska
Sweeden, O.J., 85, pipeline inspector and field service technician, died Monday, March 8. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Elks Lodge. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sapulpa
Boyd, Shirley, 85, telephone operator, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Maramec.
