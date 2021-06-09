 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, June 9, 2021
  • Updated
TULSA

Andress, Ted Sr., 89, retired podiatrist and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Clayton, Estelle, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, June 6. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.

Cline, Daniel “Danny” Jr., 64, catastrophic insurance supervisor, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Duffer, Robert Eugene “Bob Duff,” 78, former news reporter, retired from the Postal Service and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Serenity.

Graham, Virgil H., 97, contractor and Navy veteran, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Cremation Society.

Maxwell, Ronald P. “Ron,” 67, retired city of Tulsa chief internal auditor, died Monday, June 7. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Phillips, Wilma J., 90, Greenleaf Nursery accountant, died Sunday, June 6. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Taylor, George “Bob,” 89, pilot and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Teutsch, Gloria, 68, licensed practical nurse, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Walker, June, 93. Sooner Pipe & Supply President Henry Zarrow’s executive secretary, died Saturday, June 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Adair

Hall, Oran L., 79, retired from Laredo Petroleum and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, June 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Burckhalter Highsmith Funeral Home, Vinita, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.

Bixby

Crader, Katrina, 53, psychiatrist, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Blackwood, Randall, 75, plant manager, died June 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Deason, Roy, 88, Broken Arrow Public Schools elementary teacher and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 5. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.

Horn, Pat, 75, retired Ford Glass Plant supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 7. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Calvert, Alabama

Smith, Cassandra, 66, structural engineer and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Chandler

Conway, Alan D., 83, Army National Guard veteran, died Saturday, May 29. Service 11 a.m.Saturday, June 12, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Parks Brothers.

Jenks

Roberts, Ruth E., 90, retired Jenks Public Schools administrative assistant, died Monday, June 7. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Thursday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, both at Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Okemah

Martin, James Alexander, 83, rancher and Army veteran, died Friday, June 4. Private family services. Mowery, Owasso.

Sand Springs

Birdwell, Robert W. Sr., 80, Limestone Baptist Church minister and Marine Corps reservist, died Tuesday, June 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Limestone Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

