Deaths published Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Carr-Eberspacher, Kathleen Louise, 79, retired Saint Francis Hospital medical coder, died Tuesday, May 31. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Cobb, Mary Lou, 92, church secretary, died Tuesday, June 7. Service in Hebron, Ind. Moore's Southlawn.
Demoss, Sandra, 67, died Tuesday, May 17. No services scheduled. Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory.
Detmer, Jason, 39, Oklahoma Corporation Commission inspector, died Thursday, June 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Eichhoff, Paul E., 76, Tulsa Diocese priest, died Friday, June 3. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Graham, Elizabeth, 91. Jenks Public Schools business clerk, died Monday, June 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hill, Sue, 79, credit manager, died Saturday, June 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Holloway, Jerry D. Jr., 62, retired Tulsa County Sheriff's Office captain, died Sunday, June 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Family Fellowship Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Klein, Boncilla, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, June 4. Schaudt's.
Lay, James “Jim” W., 62, minister, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
McKee, Michelle Rae, 50, died Tuesday, May 31. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Richards, Dorothy Lee, 93, retired American Airlines records clerk, died Sunday, June 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel.
Bennett, Linna, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, June 5. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Clegg, Earl Thomas “Tom” Jr., 82, retired salesman, died Thursday June 2. Private family services at later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.
Ruple, June Joann “Brown,” 85, retired Avon representative, died Sunday, June 5. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Friday, the father’s home, Sand Springs.
Glenn, Amanda Dawn (Hollon), 40, medical assistant, died Wednesday, June 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.
