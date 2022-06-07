 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, June 8, 2022

TULSA

Carr-Eberspacher, Kathleen Louise, 79, retired Saint Francis Hospital medical coder, died Tuesday, May 31. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.

Cobb, Mary Lou, 92, church secretary, died Tuesday, June 7. Service in Hebron, Ind. Moore's Southlawn.

Demoss, Sandra, 67, died Tuesday, May 17. No services scheduled. Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory.

Detmer, Jason, 39, Oklahoma Corporation Commission inspector, died Thursday, June 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.

Eichhoff, Paul E., 76, Tulsa Diocese priest, died Friday, June 3. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Graham, Elizabeth, 91. Jenks Public Schools business clerk, died Monday, June 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Hill, Sue, 79, credit manager, died Saturday, June 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Holloway, Jerry D. Jr., 62, retired Tulsa County Sheriff's Office captain, died Sunday, June 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Family Fellowship Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Klein, Boncilla, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, June 4. Schaudt's.

Lay, James “Jim” W., 62, minister, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.

McKee, Michelle Rae, 50, died Tuesday, May 31. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Richards, Dorothy Lee, 93, retired American Airlines records clerk, died Sunday, June 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bennett, Linna, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, June 5. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Clegg, Earl Thomas “Tom” Jr., 82, retired salesman, died Thursday June 2. Private family services at later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.

Mannford

Ruple, June Joann “Brown,” 85, retired Avon representative, died Sunday, June 5. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 4-6 p.m. Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Friday, the father’s home, Sand Springs.

Sand Springs

Glenn, Amanda Dawn (Hollon), 40, medical assistant, died Wednesday, June 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

