Deaths published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

TULSA
Baker, Virginia, 96, homemaker, died Saturday, June 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Davis, Marolyn Eloise, 69, Ascension St. John Medical Center medical representative, died Wednesday, June 22. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service; service 10 a.m. Friday, Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Christ; and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Jones, Joshua Murl, 37, Generation 3 Electric Co. electrician, died Saturday, June 25. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Robertson, Ellen, 67, secretary, died Monday, June 20. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
White, Eddie Wayne, 90, university professor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Saturday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Jack’s Funeral Home.
White, James T. “Jim,” 92, minister, died Tuesday, June 28. Services pending. Stanleys.
Williams, Paul, 84, retired Oklahoma Natural Gas building superintendent and Air National Guard veteran, died Saturday, June 25. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hayes, Johnny Jr., 85, JD Pilot Transport owner, died Wednesday, June 22. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, The Ridge Church. Garrett.
Hiatt, Melia Danielle, 15, student, died Saturday, June 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kue, Yia Yang, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, June 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
