Deaths published Wednesday, June 23, 2021

TULSA
Bevan, Mark, 59, pilot car driver, died Thursday, June 17. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Boyaci, Dimitri C. “Jim,” 55, United Airlines pilot and retired Navy officer, died Monday, June 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Daughtrey, Ernest Hull Jr., 76, veteran, died Sunday, June 20. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mullins, Phyllis, 101, bookkeeper, died Friday, June 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Historical Chapel, Oklahoma City.
Pearman, Burness Jeanette (Purdy), 82, preschool teacher, died Sunday, June 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Prince, William Gerald, 80, Motorola communications salesman, died Friday, June 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
Russell, Jimmie Lynn, 72, business owner, died Saturday, June 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Smiley, Norma Lou, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 22. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Snider, Paula Denise, 64, oil and gas land technician, died Monday, June 21. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, Forest Park Christian Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Upchurch, Claude Madison, 94, government analyst and Army veteran, died Friday, June 18. Private family services. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Russell, 89, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Mitchell, JoAnn, 87, optometry assistant, died Thursday, June 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ. Floral Haven.
Sampley, J.E. Jr., 83, quality-control engineer, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Turner, David Jeffery, 66, Memorial Park Cemetery maintenance worker, died Saturday, June 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Collinsville
McLendon, Rayleen “Raye,” 73, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, A Glorious Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Stevenson, Robert Gregg, 73, steel company vice president, died Friday, June 18. Reception 10 a.m. Saturday, Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mannford
Fitzpatrick, John III, 72, retired blue print estimator and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Bohuslavicky, Glenn, 77, insurance salesman and retired from the Army, died Saturday, June 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Terlton
Taylor, Gordon “Dale,” 74, retired draftsman, died Monday, June 21. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
