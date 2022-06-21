 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, June 22, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Barlow Nolte, Nancy, 63, church supply website marketer, died Sunday, May 22. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Birkes, Laurice, 79, retired teacher, died Thursday, June 16. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass noon Thursday, both at Church of the Madalene; graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Haskell Cemetery, Haskell.  Dowdy-Marker, Haskell.

Jackson, Dorothy F., 101, Flint Steel Corp. secretary, died Tuesday, June 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 9 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Martin, Alvin Sr., 69, retired American Airlines stock clerk, died Tuesday, June 14. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, followed by graveside service at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Pax, Teresa, 84, registered nurse, died Friday, June 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Thompson, Lewis, 89, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, died Wednesday, June 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Woodward, Robert, 70, parts manager, died Sunday, June 19. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Asbury Church. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Loyd, Alice Ann, 90, former bank teller, died Saturday, June 18. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Snodgrass, Zane, 3, died Wednesday, June 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Claremore

Northrop, Fred, 87, family practice physician, died Thursday, June 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.

Glenpool

Calvert, Clara Norma, 94, retired Glenpool Public Schools cafeteria supervisor, died Saturday, June 18. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Schaudt’s.

Okmulgee

Schauf, Verna M., 85, retired from Viersen & Cochran, died Sunday, June 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Owasso

Roberts, Virginia Sue, 89, Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Home of Owasso houseparent, died Saturday, June 18. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Allen, Linda Jo, 77, homemaker, died June 10. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, Peggy Summer residence, Broken Arrow. Smith.

Napier, Betty Jean Clark, 85, died Friday, June 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Westside Free Will Baptist Church. Smith.

Death notices policy

