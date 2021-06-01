 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Deaths published Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • Updated
TULSA

Jackson, Donvil Arden, 71, retired American Airlines computer programmer and contractor, died Tuesday, June 1. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Killgore, Susan Maria, 72, Army Corps of Engineers contract specialist, died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Kraycik, Donald S., 73, retired AT&T telecommunications technician, died Saturday, May 29. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Lindsey, Margaret, 88, FTD and Floral Fax business manager, died Wednesday, May 26. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Turpen, Anthony “Cody,” 67, American Airlines aircraft mechanic, died Sunday, May 30. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Roberson, Jerry M., 87, retired Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. Crane Division vice president, died Monday, May 17. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Cowan, Jim, 64, Mazzio's Pizza manager, died Tuesday, May 25. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Palmer, Loren Dale, 64, retired Broken Arrow Fire Department captain and veteran, died Saturday, May 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Owen, Levi, 67, oil field industry worker, died Sunday May 30. Viewing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Cheney, Danny Lee, 63, retired sales representative, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Freedom Hill Baptist Church, Mannford. 

Owasso

Thompson, Edna Marie, 96, Tinker Field "Rosie the Riveter," died Sunday, May 30. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

