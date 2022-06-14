 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, June 15, 2022

TULSA

Grant, Edward, 98, retired Safeway manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service.

Hall-Hensley, Nickie, 91, former physical education teacher, died Friday, June 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt's.

Khoo, Pearl Peck Lim, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, June 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Holy Spirit. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Lubas, Marge, 98, homemaker, died Friday, May 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Mann, Terry N., 79, retired land surveyor, died Tuesday, June 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

McGivern, Paul V. Jr., 91, attorney, died Sunday, June 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Schibbelhut, Victor Jr., 69, Tulsa Public Schools maintenance worker, died Monday, June 13. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Strella, George G., 92, senior environmental engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Taunton, N. Jean, 81, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 14. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Unruh, DeWitt V. “Dee,” 90, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, June 12. Visitation 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and service 9 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Hominy

Miller, Ronald, 80, retired pipefitter and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, June 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Jenks

Boyd, Donald Ray, 78, telephone hub technician and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, NewSpring Family Church.

Spreng, Lori Ann, 56, Saint Francis Hospital admitting representative, died Thursday, June 9. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Owasso

Clopp, Bruce Wayne, 65, auto detail shop owner and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.

