Deaths published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

TULSA
Chiles, Uliet, 33, cashier, died Thursday, May 26. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Gibbs, James, 75, firefighter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Glover, Charles R. “Rick” ”Charlie,” 75, McDonnell Douglas parts supervisor, died Sunday, May 22. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Family Center.
Johnson, Arlene L., 62, ALJ Cardinal Consulting owner, died Friday, May 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside / Mosiac.
Kimmel, William, 95, mechanical engineer, died Sunday, May 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lucas, Pearlie “Nell,” 88, retired C.R. Anthony’s assistant manager, died Monday, May 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Grace Assembly of God.
Schuller, Charles A., 94, Schuller Development owner, Mobile International vice president and Navy veteran, died Thursday, May 19. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1:30 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Stuart, Robert Jack “Bob,” 96, J.D. Young Co. owner and Army Air Forces veteran, died Monday, May 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Thompson, Teresa, 55, former Carter County mental health agency intake coordinator, died Saturday, May 21. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, both at South Community Church, Bixby. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Rogers, Bill, 80, retired from Creek County Highway Department District 3 and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 28. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Free Will Baptist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Brewster, Donna, 90, retired Village Inn restaurant hostess, died Saturday, May 28. Celebration of life pending. Hayhurst.
Collinsville
Hert, Donald “Gene,” 73, insurance adjuster supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 29. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
