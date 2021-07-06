Deaths published Wednesday, July 7, 2021

TULSA
Billups, James Jerome, 63, minister, died Wednesday, June 30. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, followed by graveside service, Green Acres Cemetery, Skiatook.
Brooks, Mitchell, 24, auto finance manager, died Saturday, July 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Brown, Constance “Connie,” 82, homemaker, died Sunday, July 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fling, Wayne Anthony Jr., 90, Cities Service and Occidental chemical engineer, died Monday, June 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Judd, Damon A., 54, Ford transmission specialist, died Thursday, July 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lauinger, Claire, 83, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, July 1. Rosary 5 p.m. Sunday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Paget, Kenneth Orville Jr., 71, sales manager, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Robinson, Brandon, 44, Charles Schwab certified financial planner, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, June 30, in Dallas. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Ruth, Shirley, 85, died Sunday, July 4. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, Sapulpa. Cremation Society.
Ward-Lawrence, Lori Renee, 55, died Saturday, July 3. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Witte, Nancy Sue, 77, retired office manager, died Monday, July 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Stephens, Patricia Jean, 72, homemaker, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Bethany Church, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Morgan, Rayma Joy, 89, financial consultant, died Sunday, June 27. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Vance, Mark Wayne, 65, retired Safety-Kleen manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 1. No services planned. Brown, Coweta.
Catoosa
Goddard, Veronica, 57, registered nurse, died Saturday, June 26. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Mannford. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Coweta
Fitzpatrick, Darvin O., 93, retired Rosemount Engineering instrument engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 3. Services pending. Brown.
Wheeler, Harlan Howe, 72, retired Super H grocery store manager, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, Coweta Church of God of Prophecy. Brown.
Young, Kaleb, 27, welder, died Friday, July 2. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Young, Rita Mae, 91, retired office manager, died Wednesday, June 30. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Owasso
Epler, William Frank “Bud,” 89, Crown Products Inc. sales representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 2. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Maloney, John Reinart, 92, mail carrier, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church.
