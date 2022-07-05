Deaths published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

TULSA
Bowen, Jerri, 89, retired Southwestern Bell phone operator, died Friday, July 1. Viewing 4-7 p.m. and visitation 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, Floral Haven Chapel.
D’Alessandro, Gloria A., 85, retired Victory Christian School elementary teacher, died Sunday, July 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Holdridge, Curtis J. “Curt” II, 77. Pro Source Wholesale Floor Coverings owner and Army veteran, died Monday, July 4. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Johnson, Arlene L., 62, ALJ Cardinal Consulting owner, died Friday, May 27. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene. Ninde Brookside/Mosiac Memorial.
Keith, Frankie L., 91, homemaker, died Saturday, July 2. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Stehm, Harold, 85, retired Nelson Electric Co. accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 2. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Davis, Samuel Adam, III, 81, pharmacist and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 2. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Morgan, Vannis, 92, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Angus Acres Church of Christ.
Sanstra, Alan Douglas, 79, died Sunday, May 22. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Family Center.
Cleveland, Okla.
Walker, Gwendolyn (Sue), 80, waitress, died Friday, July 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Locust Grove
Shelton, June Ellen, 86, G.C. Broach Co. secretary/treasurer, died Thursday, June 30. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Morris
Shoemake, Jerry, 79, farmer/rancher & former Oklahoma State Representative District 16, died Sunday, July 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Okmulgee, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Nowata
Roberts, Lillian, 88, vice president Keystone Pipe and Supply, died Thursday, June 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Jines, Donald E., 84, Sheffield Steel employee, died Monday, July 4. Memorial service at a later date. Dillon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.