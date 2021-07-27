 Skip to main content
Deaths published Wednesday, July 28, 2021
TULSA

Bala, Dana, 64, died Wednesday, July 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Edwards, James L. Jr., 68, retired from the oil and gas industry, and Marine Corps colonel, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Farnoudi, Aghtar, 98, homemaker, died Monday, July 26. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.

Fernandez, Luis, 88. Parts Cleaner, died Thursday, July 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Mishler, Dorothy Wood, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Nguyen, Nghiep, 74, business owner, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

Pearce, Theresa, 95, loan officer, died Monday, July 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Thompson, LuAnn, 62, banker, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Garrett Funeral Home.

Jenks

Schweizer, Andrew “Andy,” 57, Lowes store manager and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Coweta. Hargrove-Marker.

Sand Springs

Putman, David D., 76, draftsman and Marine veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

