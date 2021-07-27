Deaths published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

TULSA
Bala, Dana, 64, died Wednesday, July 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Edwards, James L. Jr., 68, retired from the oil and gas industry, and Marine Corps colonel, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Farnoudi, Aghtar, 98, homemaker, died Monday, July 26. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fernandez, Luis, 88. Parts Cleaner, died Thursday, July 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Mishler, Dorothy Wood, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Nguyen, Nghiep, 74, business owner, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Pearce, Theresa, 95, loan officer, died Monday, July 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Thompson, LuAnn, 62, banker, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Garrett Funeral Home.
Jenks
Schweizer, Andrew “Andy,” 57, Lowes store manager and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Coweta. Hargrove-Marker.
Sand Springs
Putman, David D., 76, draftsman and Marine veteran, died Sunday, July 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Broadway Baptist Church.
