Deaths published Wednesday, July 27, 2022

TULSA
Bowman Finn, Ashley Brooke, 41, singer/homemaker, died Sunday, July 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church.
Masingale, Mary, 69, homemaker, died Monday, July 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Miles, John Sr., 73, Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Mohawk Church, followed by interment at Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Muskogee.
Miles, Virginia Lee, 80, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Williams, Peter H., 61, title company operator, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Wright, Margaret Mary, 95, children’s clothing designer, died Thursday, July 21. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ragan, Mary Ann, 81, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Swart, Martha, 90, university geology department office manager, died Wednesday, July 20. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Oilton
Youtsey, Terry (Shayne), 19, Advanced Building Specialties LLC. employee, died Monday, July 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Peterman, Jackie, 62, Apex Glass employee, died Sunday, July 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
