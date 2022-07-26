 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Wednesday, July 27, 2022

TULSA

Bowman Finn, Ashley Brooke, 41, singer/homemaker, died Sunday, July 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church.

Masingale, Mary, 69, homemaker, died Monday, July 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Miles, John Sr., 73, Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Mohawk Church, followed by interment at Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Muskogee.

Miles, Virginia Lee, 80, homemaker, died Friday, July 22. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Williams, Peter H., 61, title company operator, died Friday, July 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.

Wright, Margaret Mary, 95, children’s clothing designer, died Thursday, July 21. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Ragan, Mary Ann, 81, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Swart, Martha, 90, university geology department office manager, died  Wednesday, July 20. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Oilton

Youtsey, Terry (Shayne), 19, Advanced Building Specialties LLC. employee, died Monday, July 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Peterman, Jackie, 62, Apex Glass employee, died Sunday, July 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

